MMDA issues traffic advisory, rerouting scheme

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is calling on the public to avoid going to various areas in the cities of Manila, Makati and Pasay starting tomorrow if they have no business there so as not to aggravate the traffic situation as the country hosts the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting.

While the MMDA will not be closing down roads, except those within the vicinity of the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex, a “stop and go” scheme will be implemented in streets where heads of state are expected to pass. Streets to be locked down are Sen. W. Diokno Boulevard, Jalandoni Street, V. Sotto Street, Bukaneg Street and A. Dela Rama Street in Pasay. The stop and go scheme will be observed along Arnaiz Avenue and Makati Avenue in Makati.

In an advisory sent by the MMDA, it said that once the head of state is going to and from Skyway and once the 30-minute lockdown begins, all vehicles exiting Paseo and going to Arnaiz should turn right to Benavidez Street (counterflow), right to Trasierra then left to Gamboa and right to Rufino, all the way to Chino Roces Avenue or Javier Street. Motorists can also take a U-turn to Amorsolo/Rufino then right to Fernando toward their destination.

It added that if Esperanza Street will be filled with cars while the lockdown is still being enforced, all vehicles should take Paseo then right to Ayala toward Edsa.

A rerouting scheme along Roxas Boulevard will also be implemented by the MMDA. From Roxas Boulevard, southbound motorists should turn left at P. Burgos, Kalaw or UN Avenue then turn right at Taft, right at Buendia or Edsa then left to Roxas Boulevard to destination.

For northbound motorists, they should turn right at Edsa, Arnaiz or Buendia then left at Taft and left at UN Avenue or Finance Road to destination.

Since Friday has been declared by Malacañang a nonworking holiday, Orbos called on the public to avoid these areas if they have nothing to do so as not to aggravate traffic. He added that they will also request truckers to conduct only nighttime deliveries, while the Asean meet is ongoing on Thursday and Friday.

Orbos reminded that since Friday is a holiday in the metro, the unified vehicular volume reduction program, or number coding scheme is automatically suspended.