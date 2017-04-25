‘Dante’ to intensify into tropical storm within 24 hours

Tropical depression “Dante,” which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Tuesday evening, will intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin and media briefing, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Dante was expected to recurve northeastward by Thursday away from the country.

It was last plotted at 1,285 kilometers east of southern Luzon as it moved northwest at 13 kilometers per hour. Dante was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 65 kph.

But while saying that Dante would not directly affect the Philippines, Pagasa said local thunderstorms may affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The weather disturbance may weaken into a low pressure area and exit PAR by Friday, Pagasa added./rga