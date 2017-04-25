Ex-beauty queen to charge Vizcaya cops for father’s ‘suicide’

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — Hillarie Danielle Parungao, the 2015 Miss Philippines-World, said on Tuesday she would file criminal and administrative complaints against the police in Solano town for the death of her father, who allegedly committed suicide on April 18 while under their custody.

In a news conference here, Parungao said she had coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the National Police Commission in Nueva Vizcaya province about her plan to file the complaints for the death of Edmundo Parungao.

But according to report of released by Chief Insp. James Bag-ey, chief of the Crime Laboratory of the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Police, forensic evidence had established that the elder Parungao took his own life at a police station in Solano on April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evidence, the report said, should douse speculation that he was rubbed out.

Parungao, 46, was caught in a police drug buy-bust and was taken to the police station where he allegedly snatched the gun of PO2 Mark Baccay and shot himself in the mouth.

“He died at the supposedly safest place in town,” Hillarie Danielle said, adding that her father’s supposed suicide was “improbable and hard to believe.”

She also said her father lost P300,000 in cash when he was arrested.

According to her, the police did not provide her family with copies of the forensic and ballistic tests results from the crime laboratory.

She said she would ask for a reenactment of her father’s death to shed light on “the true story about the matter.” /atm/rga