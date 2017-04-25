Robredo to pay P8 million fee for counter protest

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo has assured the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), that it will pay the P8 million fee for her counter protest against former senator Bongbong Marcos.

Veteran lawyer Romulo Macalintal, the lead counsel for Robredo, said that he has not seen the document yet but assured that Robredo will comply with the order of the tribunal.

READ: VP poll protest

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have yet to receive the actual copy of the order from the Presidential Electoral Tribunal and are still waiting for more details,” Macalintal said in a statement on Tuesday.

“However, we respect the decision of PET and would like to reiterate Vice President Leni Robredo’s willingness to comply with her obligation to pay the P8 million for her counter protest,” Macalintal said.

Earlier, Supreme Court Spokesperson Theodore Te announced that the PET junked Robredo’s motion for reconsideration on its resolution directing Robredo to pay the cash deposit.

Robredo was only given five days to pay the P8 million fee./rga