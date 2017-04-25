PNP not afraid of ICC probe, says Dela Rosa

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is open to any investigation when the international court in The Hague starts looking into the alleged mass murder in President Duterte’s brutal war on drugs, its chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said on Tuesday.

“We’re open [to investigation]. We have nothing to hide,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino in an ambush interview at Camp Bagong Diwa.

Dela Rosa is confident that the case will be dismissed for lack of evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel of self-confessed “Davao Death Squad” member Edgar Matobato filed a criminal complaint before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Dela Rosa, President Duterte and some of his allies for committing crimes against humanity.

In his 77-page complaint, lawyer Jude Josue Sabio said Duterte’s anti-drug campaign has led to a “continuing mass murder” as more individuals are killed since the drug war started in July.

Matobato accused Dela Rosa of having participated in the operations of the alleged Duterte’s hit group, the so-called “Davao Death Squad.” when he was the chief of the Davao City police.

Dela Rosa downplayed the complaint. He said: “We’re just doing our routine. We don’t have to prepare ourselves for any legal battle.”

He agreed with Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella who said that the filing of case was meant to embarrass the Duterte administration in time for the Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit this week.

The police chief said the complaint was an “orchestrated move” by critics of the President. He did not identify the personalities or groups behind it.

“Expected naman natin yan dahil alam nating matagal na nilang pinaplano yan,” he said.

But Dela Rosa believes that the allegations will not affect Duterte’s image in the international community because the member states of Asean are “very supportive (of) the Duterte administration.”/ac/rga

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED VIDEO