Number coding lifted on Friday for Asean summit

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced the suspension of the number coding scheme for Friday, April 28, due to the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila.

In an advisory posted on its social media pages, the MMDA said the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or the number coding scheme would be lifted in Metro Manila except in Makati City and Las Piñas.

Under the UVVRP, vehicles with license plates ending in 9 and 0 are banned from the roads on Fridays.

Malacañang earlier ordered the suspension of work in Metro Manila for the regional summit, which is expected to be attended by leaders and diplomats from the 10 Asean member-states.

Government offices in the cities of Manila, Makati and Pasay would have a non-working day on April 27, Thursday, while government and private offices in Metro Manila would have a non-working day on April 28, Friday. IDL/rga

