AFP: Bohol Abu Sayyaf bandits ‘fighting for survival’

The two remaining Abu Sayyaf bandits in Bohol who managed to escape government troops are now fighting for their survival and no longer pose any threat, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday.



AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said state forces have tracked the location of the two bandits who remain in Bohol.

“We know where they are, generally in what area, and effort is still being done to pursue them. But as I mentioned a while ago, the assessment of the Central Command, particularly the one given to me by General Oscar Lactao, is that these two are fighting for their survival. So they don’t pose any serious threat anymore,” Padilla said in a Palace briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 3 more Abus killed; cop, driver held

The military official said the two Abu Sayyaf members were now “fighting for their survival.”

“The two or three remaining individuals—one of whom we believe to have expired because of exposure to the elements and of hunger—are now down to two who are fighting for their survival,” he said.

State forces clashed with the terrorist Abu Sayyaf on April 11 in Inabanga town in Bohol where six Abu Sayyaf members died, including sub-leader Muammar “Abu Rami” Askali.

READ: 9 killed in clash between gov’t troops, Abu suspects in Bohol

Padilla said security concerns in Visayas have been addressed as security became the concern of tourists in the region.

“The Armed Forces is—and the Philippine National Police is—happy to inform you that the threats we faced in the island of Bohol and the other areas confirmed reports that have been coming our way as well as to the public regarding dangers posed by terrorists in our tourists areas is already addressed,” he said./rga