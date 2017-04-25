Palace calls for public vigilance in stopping terror threats

Malacañang on Tuesday urged the public to be vigilant and help the government in ensuring peace and order “within our borders” amid terror threats in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella issued the statement after a policewoman linked with the Abu Sayyaf Group was arrested in Bohol over the weekend.

“The arrest of PSupt. Maria Cristina Brugada Nobleza who was assigned at the PNP Crime Lab of PRO11 underlines the need for vigilance in the campaign for peace within our borders,” Abella said.

Nobleza, who is romantically linked to Abu Sayyaf bandit Reneer Lou Dongon, was arrested after she and Dongon together with an elderly woman and a teenager tried to drive past a police checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol.

Abella said Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director Gen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was now facilitating the transfer of Nobleza to Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The Palace official said Nobleza was a “high-risk detainee” after investigation revealed that Nobleza has links with the terrorist group.

Abella said President Rodrigo Duterte was “firm and decisive in the fight against terrorism.”

“He has ordered government troops to carry out sustained, focused and intense operations to put an end to lawless and gruesome acts of violence,” he said. IDL