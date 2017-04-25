Another cop in Abu Sayyaf rescue mission?

TAGBILARAN CITY—Investigators are looking into the possibility that Supt. Ma. Cristina Nobleza may have a colleague who is working with her to rescue the remaining Abu Sayyaf bandits trapped in the town of Clarin, Bohol province.

A source said the police were able to recover a text message that reportedly gave Nobleza a go-signal to proceed to Clarin, about 41 kilometers from here, on Saturday when the Abu Sayyaf bandits were being pursued by government forces.

The involvement of another police official is one of the possibilities, said the source who asked not to be identified.

The rescue plan became problematic, as members of the Philippine Army had put up several checkpoints in Barangay Bacani, the site of the fire fight in Clarin, because the village had been locked down to prevent the remaining Abu Sayyaf from escaping.

Nobleza was in a black Nissan Navara pickup that didn’t stop at the checkpoint, forcing the soldiers to chase and block the vehicle, which was driven by Renierlo Dongon.

Dongon and Nobleza, along with an elderly woman and a teenage boy who were also in the pickup, were taken to the Clarin police station.

Recovered from the pickup were bottles of energy drink, canned goods, diving gear, goggles, biscuits, male underwear, T-shirts, shorts for men and medical kits.

On Sunday, the four were taken to Tagbilaran City from Clarin.

Nobleza and Dongon were detained at the Bohol District Jail (BDJ) in Barangay Cabawan in Tagbilaran City, while the elderly woman and the teenager were taken to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

At BDJ, Nobleza was restless and could not sleep, another source said.

The two would be taken to Camp Crame in Quezon City anytime to face Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa. —WITH A REPORT FROM BENJIE TALISIC