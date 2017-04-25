Morales won’t be cowed by impeachment threat

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales has said she would not be cowed by talks of a looming impeachment complaint against her, calling it an attempt to “scare” her into pressing charges against former President Benigno Aquino III.

“If that is intended to scare me into filing a case against Aquino even if the evidence does not warrant, I’m sorry to disappoint them. They can go ahead,” Morales said in an interview with CNN Philippines, her first in three months.

“They can file the impeachment complaint because I’m not going to be coerced into filing a case against someone when I believe the evidence does not call for it,” she said.

Sought for comment, Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founding chair Dante Jimenez simply quipped: “Is she scared of her own ghost?”

Morales also defended her decision not to indict Aquino for usurpation of legislative powers for his role in crafting the Disbursement Acceleration Program, certain budgetary practices of which were declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2014.

The Ombudsman in March found probable cause to press charges only against his Budget Secretary Florencio Abad. Progressive activists led by Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate are currently appealing the resolution, noting that it did not even explain why Aquino was being absolved of any criminal liability.

The Ombudsman, however, stressed that Aquino’s critics should have submitted stronger evidence to compel her office to prosecute him in court.

“They want Aquino’s head. If the evidence is there, why should we not file a case?” Morales said. “But, if the evidence does not merit the determination of probable cause, why should we go to court?”

Morales also dismissed the claim that she was shielding Aquino perhaps out of gratitude for appointing her in 2011 after her retirement as Supreme Court justice.

“I did not ask for the position. In fact, I was hesitant to accept the position. I wanted the luxury of retirement,” she said, adding that she was sweet-talked into taking on the challenge.

She was also defiant when asked about the possibility that the Sandiganbayan’s successive dismissal of high-profile cases on the grounds of unreasonable investigation delay would be raised in an impeachment case.

“Go ahead! On any ground!” Morales said, even as she called her office’s performance “impressive” and maintained that “we are known for inordinate fastness.”

Morales, who had just recently overcome losing senatorial candidate Greco Belgica’s disbarment complaint that the Supreme Court dismissed in March, stopped short of speculating if there was a concerted effort to oust her.

“I really don’t know. But if they want it, as I said before, I can give it to them in a silver platter. It’s a thankless job,” Morales said.