Measly loot of P1,000 prompts robbers to shoot LBC workers

Two robbers who were irked by their measly loot shot and wounded two employees of a payment and remittance center in Marikina City on Sunday afternoon.

Marikina Police chief, Senior Supt. Lorenzo Holanday Jr., said that LBC employees Angelica Leoveras, 24, and Lowell Cano, 26, were taken to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Cano was reported to be in serious condition for a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Leoveras and Cano were manning the establishment on Gil Fernando Avenue at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday when two men came in and declared a heist.

When the robbers learned that the remittance center’s earnings amounted to just P1,000, they got angry and shot Cano. The bullet, however, also struck Leoveras in the left leg.

Not content with their loot, the suspects took the victims’ valuables and the firearm of LBC security guard Jeffrey Lee, according to PO3 Ricky Cortez.

An investigation is still ongoing for the immediate identification and arrest of the robbers.