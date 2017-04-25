Metro Briefs: Top drug suspect in eastern Metro shot dead

A 22-year-old man considered by the Eastern Police District (EPD) as a high-value target for illegal drugs was shot dead in Marikina City on Sunday afternoon. Senior Supt. Lorenzo Holanday, Marikina police chief, identified the suspect as Emmanuel Mogan, a resident of Cherry Street in Barangay Tumana. Holanday said Mogan was driving his brother’s car on Talong Street, also in Barangay Tumana, when he was shot by one of six men on three motorcycles at 5:05 p.m. Mogan died on the spot. A report from EPD director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said that the suspect was considered one of the top four high-value targets for drugs in the police district because of his deep involvement in the illegal trade and other crimes. He was also on the barangay drug watchlist and had been jailed twice for illegal drugs and motorcycle theft. Holanday said that Mogan may have been killed over a drug-related matter or an old grudge. —Jodee A. Agoncillo

Manila tests traffic enforcers for drugs

Manila’s traffic enforcers and personnel underwent a drug test on Monday with those who test positive facing dismissal. Bambi Purisima, the city’s public information officer, said that Mayor Joseph Estrada wanted to make sure that none of the enforcers of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) were drug users. About 230 personnel underwent testing that started at 8 a.m. According to Purisima, the drug test was part of the cleansing of the bureau. Earlier, Estrada ordered the relief of all 690 traffic enforcers and personnel due to massive corruption in the MTPB. Purisima said that “about three-fourths” were dismissed permanently. “The city government rehired only those who were qualified,” he added. In a statement, the Manila City government said that “more than 150 former members of MTPB were set to start their extensive retraining before being inducted back into the city traffic force.” “Every trainee has been thoroughly screened to ensure that only the best and qualified would be returned to the service,” it added. —Aie Balagtas See