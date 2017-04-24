DOJ files drug case vs Korean-American Jun No

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a criminal case against Jun No, the Korean-American drug-supplier who escaped from police custody last April 15.

A case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 has been filed before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court after authorities seized 140 ecstasy tablets.

“Evidence presented by complainant PNP-DEG clearly established that respondent illegally transacted that is sold the 140 tablets of ecstasy in a buy-bust operation. Further, recovered from the respondent are the boodle money used in the operation,” the DOJ resolution stated.

He, however, escaped hospital detention at the East Avenue Medical Center after his operation for acute appendicitis.

The DOJ set another preliminary investigation for the complaint involving No’s sale of two pieces of ecstasy tablets to a poseur buyer at a restaurant in Malate, Manila on April 2.

Assistant State Prosecutor Noel Antay Jr. prepared the resolution which was approved by Prosecutor General Victor Sepulveda.


