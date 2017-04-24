Lacson: Form ‘composite tactical force’ to neutralize Abu Sayyaf

A composite tactical force that will do nothing except “eat Abu Sayyaf (at) breakfast, lunch and dinner” should be formed to crush the extremist group, Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Monday.

Lacson said the composite team should be composed of members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and even the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

This after the Abu Sayyaf beheaded a soldier it abducted in Sulu last week.

Lacson said the government should be relentless in its efforts against the bandit group.

“Relentless offensive on all fronts just like what the AFP is doing now, but with more emphasis on efficient, well-coordinated intelligence work, both involving human and technical intelligence,” Lacson said in a text message.

“One composite tactical force of AFP, PNP and even NBI teams should be solely dedicated to focus only against Abu Sayyaf who will do nothing except eat Abu Sayyaf in breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We have enough trained and experienced people both in the AFP and PNP who can handle the job and accomplish the mission of neutralizing that group sooner than we can expect,” the senator added.

Lacson headed the PNP during the time of then president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada. JE/rga