New cyclone threatens Visayas; LPA sighted east of Mindanao

Another cyclone threatens the Visayas this month at the peak of the dry season.

The weather bureau warned that an approaching low pressure area (LPA) spotted more than 1,000 kilometers east of Mindanao will likely develop into a tropical depression.

The cyclone may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

But as of Sunday, Pagasa could not say with certainty whether the new cyclone would hit the Visayas and whether it would further intensify.

Pagasa forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said their forecast models also showed likelihood that the cyclone may recurve back to sea before it hits the Visayas.

Tropical Depression “Crising” developed east of Visayas on April 14, and brought heavy rains over the Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas regions and moderate rains over southern Luzon and northern Mindanao that weekend.

Crising weakened into a low pressure area on April 15 after it made landfall over Eastern Samar.