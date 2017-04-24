Robredo spends birthday at home

Vice President Leni Robredo had a quiet birthday celebration on Sunday with her three daughters at home.

Robredo, a widowed mother, turned 52 years old. Her office issued a brief statement:

“The Vice President is going to spend her birthday with her family today (Sunday) at home in Quezon City,” the Office of the Vice President said.

Her youngest daughter, Jillian, posted pictures of her with her mother on her Twitter account, saying “Happy birthday to my superwoman.”—NIKKO DIZON