Duterte to critics: What extrajudicial killings?

SAN JOSE, ANTIQUE—President Duterte disputed allegations and reports from local and international news organizations on the involvement of policemen in cases of extrajudicial killings of drug personalities.

“Extrajudicial killing? Hindi amin yun, kanila yun. (It’s not ours, it’s theirs),” the President said during his speech at the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2017 at the Evelio B. Javier Memorial Sports Complex.

It was unclear who the President was referring as those behind the killings.

But he added: “Remember that I fired nine generals when I became president for being into drugs. What do you think is really happening?”

He also said that people who “keep on harping” about the killings “cannot accept defeat.”

The President refuted a supposed claim of 10,000 victims of extrajudicial killings.

But he admitted that there were about 600-700 drug personalities who died in Davao City when he was mayor for 23 years.

“My order to the police and military was to go out and hunt for them, not to kill them but arrest them, if still possible. But if they confront you violently, then shoot the idiot because it’s either you or him who will die,” the President said.

He also again lashed at the United States for “stupid statements,” questioning the American invasion of Iraq on the false premise of the existence of weapons of mass destruction, and similar acts on Libya and involvement in the Vietnam War.

The President also cited racial abuses and attacks in the US.