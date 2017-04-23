Duterte vows no let up against Abu Sayyaf

SAN JOSE, ANTIQUE – President Duterte minced no words against the Abu Sayyaf bandits even in front of thousands of elementary and high school athletes.

Speaking at the opening of the 60th Palarong Pambansa here on Sunday, the President said there was no let up against the bandits who have clashed with government troops.

“I told the military: Don’t sleep. Find and kill them. I want them dead. Huwag niyong ibigay sa akin na buhay (Don’t give them to me alive),” the President said in his speech before about 12,000 athletes, school and sports officials and guests.

Military troops have killed at least seven Abu Sayyaf bandits in gun battles in Clarin town in Bohol in the past several days.

“Those terrorists who cut other people’s throat, slit and decapitate it…They’re really animals,” the President said.

But he repeated an earlier claim and threat.

“If you want me to be an animal, sanay din ako niyan (I’m used to being that). We are just the same,” he said.

“I can dish out more than what you can, fifty times over. Kainin pa kita sa harap ko. Bigyan mo lang ako ng suka pati (I will eat you in front of me. Just give me salt and vinegar), I’ll eat you,” the President said.