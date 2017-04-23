Abu beheads soldier abducted in Sulu – military

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Abu Sayyaf has beheaded the soldier that it abducted in Sulu last Thursday, the military said.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana Jr., commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said the bandit group has beheaded Staff Sergeant Anni Siraji.

Siraji was abducted Thursday morning in Igasan village, Patikul.

Sobejana said Siraji’s body and head were recovered In Taglibis village in Patikul on Sunday.

Siraji, a Taosug Muslim native of Sulu, was a former combatant of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).