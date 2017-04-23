10 ‘Palaro’ athletes, performers faint as they wait for Duterte

SAN JOSE, Antique — At least 10 athletes and performers in the 2017 Palarong Pambansa collapsed amid the scorching heat at the Binirayan Sports Complex here while waiting for President Duterte.

Medical teams rushed to assist mostly children athletes and performers who were mostly at the open field during the opening ceremony.

Delegates from 18 regions started to assemble at 11 am at two points in the capital town of San Jose before parading to the sports complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal program was supposed to start at 3 p.m. upon the arrival of President Duterte but he had not arrived as of 3:52 p.m.

While many of the athletes and officials had umbrellas, they had to stand and wait at the open field for the program.

Those entering the stadium were not allowed to bring bottled water.

There were a few water dispensers placed at the stadium but no cups were provided and the water supply was not enough. SFM