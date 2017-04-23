Voting begins in French presidential election
France began voting Sunday in the first round of the most unpredictable presidential election in decades, with the outcome seen as crucial for the future of the beleaguered European Union.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are the favorites to progress to a run-off on May 7 but polls have shown the race is so tight that four candidates have a strong chance of reaching the second round./rga
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.