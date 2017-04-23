Ex-Quirino governor charged with graft in fertilizer fund scam

State prosecutors have formally charged former Quirino governor Pedro Bacani before the Sandiganbayan for the anomalous purchase of P4.999-million worth of fertilizers in 2004.

Bacani faces two counts of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for the procurement of two batches of NBEM-21 Microbial Soil Inoculant Activator without competitive bidding.

The April and June 2004 purchases were made in two separate batches of 2,710 kilograms and 1,458.33 kilograms for P3.25 million and P1.749 million, respectively.

Ombudsman prosecutors said the lack of competitive bidding gave unwarranted benefits to Akame Marketing International, headed by Bacani’s two coaccused, general manager Edilberto Apostol and authorized representative Kevin Apostol.

The purchases also allegedly caused undue injury to the provincial government because it was effectively deprived of “the opportunity to get the most advantageous offer.”

The prosecution recommended that bail be set at P60,000 for each accused for the two graft charges.

Numerous politicians nationwide have been indicted for the alleged scheme to divert the funds for the Farm Inputs Farm Implements Program during the run-up to the 2004 elections. CBB/rga