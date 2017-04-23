Sleeping woman mauled by own brother in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — A woman was attacked by her own brother with a hoe while she was sleeping Saturday night in Tabaco City in Albay province, police said Sunday.

The Tabaco City police said initial investigation showed that the victim, Merriam Obcian, 36, was lying on bed when her brother Michael Obcian, 26, came and without any provocation, struck the victim’s head several times with a 30-inch-long hoe in Barangay (village) Buang at around 7:45 p.m.

Merriam sustained multiple head injuries and was immediately brought to Ziga Memorial District Hospital (ZMDH) in Tabaco City for treatment. Her brother was arrested by responding policemen called by their father. Police were also given the bloodstained hoe from the scene of the crime.

Michael’s relatives stated that he had shown signs of depression. The Obcians are contemplating whether to pursue a case against Michael or submit him to psychiatric examination.

Merriam remains under observation. SFM