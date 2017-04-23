WATCH: Singing of national anthem on Pagasa Island

PAGASA ISLAND, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and the military’s top brass visited Pagasa (Thitu Island) in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) on Friday after their trip was postponed several times.

Pagasa Island is the biggest claim of the Philippines in the Kalayaan Island Group (Spratlys) in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) with about 200 civilians and military staying there.

It was a proud moment to sing the national anthem mostly for the top security officials who came to visit the island, a reminder to them what it really means to serve the Philippines. Frances Mangosing/CBB/rga