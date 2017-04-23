Sunday, April 23, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Indian businessman shot dead in Dagupan

Dagupan City, Pangasinan (Wikipedia maps)

Dagupan City, Pangasinan. WIKIPEDIA MAP

DAGUPAN CITY — An Indian businessman was shot dead while driving his motorcycle in a coastal village here on Saturday.

Gurmeet Singh, 32, of neighboring San Fabian town, was riding through an interior road in Barangay (village) Bonuan Boquig here at about 12:15 p.m. when one of two men on another motorcycle shot him four times at close range.

Police said that Singh might have been on his way to deliver blankets to his customers when he was attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was taken to the Region 1 Medical Center but was declared him dead on arrival.

Investigators found three cartridges and a slug of a 9-millimeter pistol at the crime scene. CBB

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Dagupan, Indian, news, Pangasinan, riding in tandem, Shooting
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved