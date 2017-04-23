Indian businessman shot dead in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY — An Indian businessman was shot dead while driving his motorcycle in a coastal village here on Saturday.

Gurmeet Singh, 32, of neighboring San Fabian town, was riding through an interior road in Barangay (village) Bonuan Boquig here at about 12:15 p.m. when one of two men on another motorcycle shot him four times at close range.

Police said that Singh might have been on his way to deliver blankets to his customers when he was attacked.

He was taken to the Region 1 Medical Center but was declared him dead on arrival.

Investigators found three cartridges and a slug of a 9-millimeter pistol at the crime scene. CBB