Drug-using cop out of jail; chief dismayed over granted bail

The senior police official and her female cohort who were arrested for alleged drug use walked out of jail after posting bail on Friday.

Supt. Lito Cabamongan was released from the Las Piñas police jail after paying P240,000 and securing a release order from Judge Lorna Domingo of the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court Branch 201, according to the Southern Police District (SPD) director, Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario.

The SPD chief expressed disappointment over the grant of bail, saying “the aggravating circumstance—that Cabamongan was a police officer—was not considered by the court.”

Drug use, psychosis

Cabamongan was the head of the Alabang office of the SPD’s Crime Laboratory when arrested together with Nedy Sabdao on March 30. Antidrug policemen acting on a tip caught them allegedly having a “shabu” session in a shanty at Evarlasting Homes, Barangay Talon 4, Las Piñas.

The two suspects later tested positive for drug use, while a neuropsychiatric test on Cabamongan showed that he had psychosis due to substance abuse.

Sabdao was also able to post bail on Friday, according to Senior Insp. Jay-Ar Fajardo, head of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Las Piñas police.

Charges downgraded

In his report, Fajardo said the police originally charged Cabamongan and Sabdao with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, particularly for possession of illegal drugs during parties and meetings (Section 13), a nonbailable offense; possession of drug paraphernalia (Section 14), and illegal drug use (Section 15).

The court later downgraded the charges to violation of Sections 12 (illegal drug possesion) and 15, both of which are bailable.

Currently placed under the holding office of the PNP Crime Lab, Cabamongan has also been slapped with an administrative complaint for grave misconduct. He will soon face dismissal from the service, according to the Crime Lab director, Chief Supt. Aurelio Trampe.