Police probing 2 possible suicide cases in Nueva Ecija

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija—A 78-year-old farmer was found dead floating on a river in Cabiao town, Nueva Ecija province on Friday (April 21).

Police could not ascertain if farmer Tomas Salvador, who was found floating at the Pampanga River in Bagong Silang village, drowned by accident or had committed suicide.

Relatives found a signed note tucked in the pockets of a pair of pants left by Salvador at home, which states: “Ilio, Susan, Edith, Lino. Masaya na kayo dahil hindi na ninyo ko makikita (You must be cheering now that you will never see me again).” The police said Salvador left their house and headed for their corn field at about 3 p.m. on Thursday (April 20) but did not return home.

On the same day in this city, a 31-year-old tricycle driver was found hanging inside a toilet at his home, police said.

Manuel Medina was lifeless by the time his remains were discovered by his family at their home on Vergara Street, Barangay (village) Quezon at 9 a.m., police said.