Drug suspect killed by cops in Laguna
SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—A suspected illegal drug trader was killed by the police in Calamba City in Laguna province early on Saturday.
A report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (CALABARZON) police headquarters said the suspect Jacking Guevarra, recently identified as an illegal drug personality based on intelligence reports, tried to sell suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to undercover members of the police drug enforcement team around 1:20 a.m. in Barangay (village) Saimsim.
However, shortly after the transaction, the suspect drew out his firearm, prompting the shootout. Guevarra was killed instantly.
The police said they recovered a .45 caliber gun, a black motorcycle, and nine plastic sachets that allegedly contained drugs.
