Palace: PH committed to fight climate change

Malacañang assured the public its commitment for a “climate-change resilient living” for Filipinos as the Philippines’ commitment to the Paris climate pact takes effect on Saturday, Earth Day.

“This occasion is a good reminder of the Philippines’ commitment to the global call to fight climate change and uphold climate justice as well as our country’s solidarity to the rest of the world in spreading that while we pursue economic development programs, we continuously aspire for sustainable, climate change-resilient living,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

In March, the Senate unanimously concurred with President Rodrigo Duterte’s ratification of the landmark Paris climate change agreement that would compel highly-industrialized countries to cap greenhouse gas emissions and pursue the massive development of renewable energy.

Duterte had earlier threatened not to honor the Paris pact because he said it would only hinder the country’s economic growth but later changed his mind after his Cabinet members unanimously voted for its ratification.

Following the ratification, the Philippines would have an access to the Green Climate Fund–a mechanism under the accord where developed nations, known as the world’s biggest carbon emitters, would be obliged to pool together $100 million annually to support vulnerable countries.

Experts believe that climate change has caused stronger typhoons, which made the Philippines vulnerable in recent years to weather disturbances like Supertyphoon “Yolanda” (Haiyan) that claimed more than 6,000 lives and devastated properties mainly in Central Visayas. IDL