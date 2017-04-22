Nueva Ecija bus crash victims, kin get cash aid from Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended financial assistance to the victims of the bus crash in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija that left at least 32 people killed.

Duterte handed the assistance through Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra, LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said Saturday.

The families of those who died in the accident each received P20,000 in cash assistance while the injured passengers got P10,000 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abra-bound Leomarick bus on Tuesday plunged 80 feet into a ravine in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija province.

Road accidents are common in the Philippines where old, badly maintained buses often drive on poorly lit roads.

In February, 13 students and a driver were killed while on a field trip in Tanay, Rizal when their bus slammed into a post. With AFP