PNP chief: I’m tired of answering EJK questions

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Friday said he was tired of answering questions about extrajudicial killings (EJKs) after a ranking US State Department official said America was concerned about the growing number of extrajudicial killings.

Dela Rosa said the PNP was just doing its job and denied that it sanctioned the summary executions of drug suspects.

“That issue just keeps on coming back. It’s tiring answering it,” Dela Rosa said.

“Just say I don’t work for them. I work for the Filipino people so I don’t have to be distracted by their comments,” he added.

Patrick Murphy, US Deputy Secretary of State for Southeast Asia said that while the US government supported efforts to get rid of illegal drugs, it was concerned about the growing number of EJKS in the

country.

Dela Rosa said those with evidence showing that the police were behind the summary executions should come forward so that cases can be filed against the perpetrators.

“If you have the facts, the evidence, then present it and let us file the case. But for a sweeping statement [where] you’d say that this is sponsored by the government or there is an instruction from the PNP leadership for these killings, that’s very unfair. I will not agree to that,” Del Rosa said.