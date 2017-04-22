Police force sacked

The police force of Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte province was relieved over the spate of unsolved killings in the city.

Senior Supt. Ernesto Tendero, provincial police director, ordered the relief of Supt. Reynaldo Acosta, Cabadbaran police chief, and 43 policemen in the city on Wednesday because they failed to solve the spate of attacks there.

Tendero described the performance of the Cabadbaran police as “unsatisfactory.”

From July 11, 2016 to April 18 this year, a total of 25 killings were recorded in Cabadbaran. None of the suspects had been identified or charged, Tendero said.

Most of the cases were reported to be drug related and had remained logged in police reports as “under investigation.”

The latest victims were a policeman and an engineer, Tendero said. —FRANKLIN A. CALIGUID