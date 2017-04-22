Japanese trader slain 7 hrs after arriving in PH

Just hours after landing in Manila, a Japanese businessman was shot dead while one of his Filipino companions was wounded in an ambush Thursday night.

Seiki Mizuno, 48, was with three compatriots and three Filipinos in a van when they were attacked by motorcycle-riding gunmen while stuck in traffic around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Cuarteles Street in Ermita.

The Manila Police District (MPD) at press time had yet to come up with suspects and the motive in the killing.

Prior to the ambush, Mizuno and several other Japanese businessmen had dinner at a restaurant near Rizal Park and were on their way back to Solaire Hotel and Casino in Parañaque City, according to an MPD report.

They were in a four-vehicle convoy when two men on a motorbike approached the white Toyota Alphard carrying Mizuno. After firing on the right side of the vehicle, one of the men got off the motorbike to take a better aim at the Japanese, who was seated in the rear.

Mizuno died on the spot after being hit in the neck, while John Desbarro was grazed by a bullet on the head, according to PO3 Aldeen Cruz Legaspi, the case investigator.

The assailants then sped off toward Pedro Gil Street.

According to Legaspi, Mizuno arrived from Japan around 1:30 p.m. and was scheduled to have a business meeting for a possible investment opportunity in Oakwave Philippines Corp., a company based in Cavite.