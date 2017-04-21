PNP chief refuses to be distracted by US concern about EJKs

Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), won’t pay attention to the concern of the United States about the “growing number of extrajudicial killings” in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

“I don’t work for (the US).” De la Rosa said in an ambush interview on Friday. “I work for the Filipino people. So I don’t have to be distracted by their comments. I will continue working.”

On Thursday, the United States said it was troubled by the rising number of deaths in the drug war, urging Philippine authorities to find a solution to the killings.

“We have a very sustained and deep concern when elements of the drug war are operating outside the rule of law,” Patrick Murphy, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Southeast Asia, told the media. “The growing number of extrajudicial killings is troubling.”

“We are urging the Philippines to follow up on its commitment to investigate extrajudicial killings whether they are committed by law enforcement, or of a vigilante nature,” Murphy added.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesperson, reiterated its commitment to investigating the “homicides” in the drug war.

“The PNP is committed in investigating all crimes until the the suspects are arrested and made to answer before the courts,” Carlos said in a statement. “The PNP is also addressing all homicide and/or murder cases under investigation.”

Last March, the PNP released data showing that from July 1, the time “Oplan Double Barrel” was implemented, until March 24, 6,011 deaths have been recorded.

“Oplan Double Barrel” is how the PNP calls its anti-drug campaign.

Only 1,398 of the killings were drug-related, while 828 were not related to drugs.

The remaining 3,785 deaths are still being investigated. /atm