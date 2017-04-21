Friday, April 21, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / World
  • share this

Russia denies it is moving troops close to North Korea

07:28 PM April 21, 2017
US Army troops in drills in South Korea - 14 April 2017

US Army troops conduct a military exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Friday, April 14, 2017. President Donald Trump’s tweets are adding fuel to a vicious cycle of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and if the US shows any sign of “reckless” military aggression Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own, North Korea’s vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. (Photo by AHN YOUNG-JOON / AP)

MOSCOW — Russian authorities are denying reports that they are moving troops to the border with North Korea over growing tensions in the Korean peninsula.

The Interfax news agency on Friday quoted Alexander Gordeyev, spokesman for the Far Eastern Military district, as saying that the movement of heavy weaponry, caught on film and widely distributed on social media, is part of “absolutely scheduled maneuvers of combat readiness.” Gordeyev said the military hardware was on its way back from drills elsewhere and denied any connection to the tensions around North Korea’s nuclear program.

In Moscow, first deputy chairman of the defense committee at the Federation Council Frants Klintsevich told RIA Novosti the movement was pre-planned and dismissed reports suggesting Russia was preparing for a possible US attack on North Korea as speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: North Korea missile crisis, Russia, US-North Korea relations
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved