Malolos village leader gunned down

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan—A village leader was shot dead at 3 p.m. on Friday (April 21) after he left City Hall.

Carlito Borlongan Sr., 62, village chief of Barangay (village) Babatnin, was about to board a passenger boat that would take him to his community after attending a meeting when he was attacked by men riding a motorcycle, said Supt. Heryl Bruno, Malolos chief of police.

The suspects’ faces were concealed by helmets. They fled after killing Borlongan./rga