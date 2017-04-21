70-year-old grandma, 2 grandkids killed in crossfire

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay—Three residents, two of them children, were killed when they were caught in a crossfire following a clash between government soldiers and communist rebels in Cawayan town, Masbate province, on Thursday morning, reports reaching the regional police here on Friday said.

Senior Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol police, said a platoon of Army Scout Rangers led by Lt. Karl John Cabillo was on combat operation when they clashed with seven suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Sitio Lubigan, Barangay (village) Pananawan at 5:30 a.m.

Calubaquib said residents Lolita Peito, 70, and her grandchildren Crislyn, 11, and Reden, 9, died in the crossfire.

Their relative, Paulino Pepito, 70, a widower, was wounded, said Calubaquib.

Col. Red Cabanzas, 2nd Infantry Battalion commanding officer, said the clash site was considered an NPA lair, where rebels use the community to shield them from government attacks.

Cabanzas said kin of the victims would get financial assistance from the government./rga