FDA airs warning vs spray anesthesia

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned the public against misusing medical devices, specifically a local skin anesthesia, to make them feel “high.”

In an advisory posted on its website, the agency reminded the public that a registered product should be used only for its original approved purpose.

This developed after the FDA received reports of the abuse and misuse of the WariActiv Vapo Coolant Anesthesia Aerosol Spray, Ethyl Chloride, a medical device registered and approved as a local skin anesthesia by the FDA.

Local skin anesthesia is used to numb the surface of a body part and provide pain relief.

The FDA warned that the abuse and misuse of the product’s active ingredient, ethyl chloride, could result in adverse effects.

Short-term inhalation of ethyl chloride may lead to temporary feeling of drunkenness, dizziness, lack of muscle coordination and unconsciousness.

Chronic effects include ataxia or uncoordinated movements, tremors, speech difficulties, slowed reflexes, involuntary eye movement and hallucinations as well as adverse effects on the liver.—JULIE M. AURELIO