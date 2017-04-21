PNP chief challenges vigilantes to gun duel

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Thursday challenged “vigilantes” who kill drug suspects to a gun duel.

Dela Rosa also said that the PNP was already adjusting its tactics in the war against drugs as suggested by Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

“We are not syndicates. I am really angry at those who (expletive) who kill the defenseless,” Dela Rosa said in an interview.

“You, vigilantes, face me and let’s have a gunfight. In fact, I challenge them. If you are good at shooting and killing, face me,” he said.

“Fight it out with me and not those who are tied up and are shot in the head. We don’t condone that. I am very angry (at those killings),” he added.

Dela Rosa said the PNP had also adjusted its tactics in the war against drugs.

Lacson suggested the PNP take a new tack in its antidrug campaign after the 11-point drop in the public satisfaction with it.

He noted that the campaign, Oplan Double Barrel Alpha, was “reloaded” in early March to improve its effectivity while there have also been fewer dead drug suspects since then.

“We are doing all of these because of the loopholes and shortcoming we saw,” Dela Rosa said.

The PNP chief insisted that syndicates were able to join the antidrug campaign and were the ones summarily executing drug suspects.