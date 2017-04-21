Japanese found dead in Pasay hotel room

A Japanese national was found dead inside his Pasay City hotel room on Wednesday afternoon in an apparent suicide. Takeshi Nakade, 46, of Yamanashi prefecture hanged himself using an electrical cord after checking into a hotel at the corner of Edsa and FB Harrison Street, said the case investigator, SPO4 Allan Valdez. The victim, who ordered a late dinner the previous night, was found dead after unanswered calls to his room prompted hotel staff to open the door using the master key. Valdez said a piece of paper was found next to the body with handwritten instructions to call the victim’s brother and father, as well as a person in the Japanese embassy. —Dexter Cabalza

