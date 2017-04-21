Mother of 3 kids turns Marikina shanty into drug den

A 36-year-old mother of three was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly selling “shabu” at her shanty in Marikina City, while her eldest son, aged 9, later tested positive for drug use. A report by Senior Supt. Lorenzo Holanday Jr., Marikina police chief, said Lucille Mariano, a native of Zamboanga City, was arrested by members of Marikina Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, at her shanty on Libis Street, Barangay Concepcion Uno. Authorities raided the place after securing a search warrant from executive judge Anjanette de Leon. Recovered from the house were three sachets of suspected shabu, 15 pieces of aluminum foil and other drug paraphernalia. Holanday said her eldest son later tested positive for drugs. Mariano’s husband has been in jail since last year for theft and drug-related charges, the police official said Thursday. —Jodee A. Agoncillo

