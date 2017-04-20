Nat’l ID system not high on Duterte’s agenda – Palace



President Rodrigo Duterte is considering implementing a national ID system in the county but Malacañang said it was not his priority.

In a Palace briefing, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters that implementing a national ID system was “being considered.”

But in statement released after the briefing, Abella said the national ID system was not high on Duterte’s legislative agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Duterte) is open to the idea of a National ID system but at the moment it is not included on his legislative priority agenda,” he said.

During his state visit to Saudi Arabia during the Holy week, Duterte said in a speech before overseas Filipino workers that having a national ID system is “good.”

“It’s also pending in Congress. I am only 9 months sa pagka-Presidente ko po (in office),” he said. “We’re working on it because it’s good.”

Former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo filed a bill that would integrate all government-initiated IDs into a single identification system.

Militant lawmakers have opposed the proposed national ID system pending approval in the House of Representatives, saying it would threaten the privacy of ordinary citizens.