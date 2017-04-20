Jealous husband stabs neighbor in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY – Driven by jealousy, a man stabbed his neighbor dead in Polangui town in Albay province Thursday morning, police said.

Suspect Gary Vista, 33, stabbed his neighbor Rudy Ranara, 60, with a bolo in Barangay Balaba at around 7:45 a.m., according to Chief Insp. Joseph Maribbay, officer in charge of the Polangui Municipal Police Station.

The suspect told investigators that he caught his neighbor hugging his wife inside their house a few days earlier.

Vista stabbed Ranara in various parts of the body. Ranara died while being taken to Isip General Hospital, also in Polangui town.

The suspect surrendered to the police shortly after the incident. Police will file a murder complaint against him. –Sheila Mae J. Sajuela /atm