Men on motorbikes gun down cop in Malolos

CITY OF MALOLOS — A policeman who had been reassigned to Zamboanga was shot dead here on Thursday morning (April 20) by gunmen riding on two motorcycles.

P01 Ellis Natividad, 38, died instantly from nine gunshot wounds, said Supt. Herly Bruno, chief of the Malolos City Police Station.

Natividad was buying food at a store at 10:30 a.m. when he was attacked by four motorcycle-riding men. The suspects took the police officer’s service firearm and other personal belongings before fleeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natividad was driving a motorcycle to Baliwag town after visiting the Bulacan Regional Trial Court at the provincial capitol here.

Natividad, a resident of Baliwag, returned to Bulacan recently to secure court documents related to arson and murder charges filed against him when he was still assigned in Meycauayan.

The charges were filed by a woman who survived an attack allegedly committed by Natividad. The police did not provide further details about this case.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., chief of the Bulacan Provincial Police Office, said Natividad was among the Central Luzon police officers who President Rodrigo Duterte ordered reassigned in Mindanao because they had been implicated in various offenses, including illegal drugs.

After his Meycauayan assignment, Natividad was transferred to the Olongapo City Police Office.

Last year, he was moved to the Plaridel Municipal Police Station where he served before being transferred to Zamboanga. /atm