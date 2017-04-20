PNP chief doesn’t care about slump in drug war ratings

Director General Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), couldn’t care less about the public satisfaction rating of the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“I don’t care about sa rating na ‘yan,” De la Rosa said in an ambush interview on Thursday in Camp Crame. “Hindi naman ako pulitiko. Hindi naman ako tumatakbo.”

(“I’m not a politician. I’m not running for public office.”)

The public net satisfaction rating of Duterte’s drug war declined by 11 points in the first quarter of 2017, according to a survey conducted from March 25 to 28 by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The rating dropped from +77, as of Dec. 26, 2016, to +66, as of March 17, 2017.

Forty-three percent of respondents said they were very satisfied with the administration’s performance, 35 percent were somewhat satisfied, 10 percent were undecided, and 12 percent were dissatisfied.

“Hindi naman kami pulitiko na very conscious about that,” De la Rosa said. “Sa amin, masagasaan ka man o hindi, basta ginagampanan namin trabaho namin. Bahala na kayo dyan.”

(“We’re not politicians who are very conscious about that. For us, whether we step on your toes or not, we’re just doing our job. You can go about your own business.”)

“You can give us negative ratings basta trabaho lang ginagawa namin,” he added.

(“You can give us negative rating but we’re just doing our job.”) /atm/rga

