Arroyo says she’s ‘not interested’ in Speaker post

Former President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo put an end to rumors that she is seeking the Speaker position at the House of Representatives.

“Not interested,” Arroyo briefly told reporters after a press briefing to launch the primer on the maritime area of the Philippines of former solicitor general Estelito Mendoza.

Mendoza was Arroyo’s counsel when she elevated her plunder case over a charity funds mess to the Supreme Court, which junked the case at the Sandiganbayan for weak evidence.

Arroyo has long denied seeking the Speaker post way back December last year following text messages that circulated among reporters that she would be elected Speaker.

Talks of Arroyo possibly replacing Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez gained traction after Alvarez got involved in a spat with Davao Del Norte Rep. Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo Jr., whom Alvarez sued for graft before the Ombudsman over an anomalous deal between government and Floirendo’s banana firm.

Alvarez filed the graft complaint following a spat between his girlfriend Jennifer Maliwanag Vicencio and Floirendo’s longtime partner Cathy Binag.

Alvarez admitted his affair with Vicencio despite a threat of being disbarred for having a relationship outside marriage.

Floirendo has denied rumors he was plotting Alvarez’s ouster as Speaker and replacing him with Arroyo, who was stripped of her deputy speaker post by the House leadership following her no vote on the death penalty bill. JE/rga

