United’s monumental public relations blunder

At the rate it’s being bashed by passengers and bloggers throughout the world, United Airlines may soon go bankrupt or be forced to sell out to another airline.

The world’s third largest airline company and the largest in the United States, United made a monumental public relations blunder when it forcibly off-loaded a passenger from an overbooked flight from Chicago to Kentucky.

David Dao, a Vietnamese-American doctor, refused to get off the airplane after the airline asked him and two other passengers to give way to United employees who were going to Kentucky.

The incident, which other passengers recorded on video using their cell phones, went viral on social media and sparked worldwide outrage.

President Digong has a reason to laugh his head off at the American government and human rights groups for criticizing his war on drugs when Americans are treated inhumanely in their own backyard.

Dr. Dao came out of that incident bloodied with his two front teeth missing. He was dragged out of the plane like an animal by security officers.

So why hasn’t the US government acted on the obvious violation of his constitutional and human rights?

United’s knee-jerk reaction to the worldwide criticism was to expose Dr. Dao’s human frailty—his being a homosexual—which is completely extraneous and irrelevant to the issue at hand.

Filipinos who look to America as the land of milk and honey or of apple pie and everything nice had better wake up and rethink their outlook following that incident at Chicago airport.

Minorities—which is what a lot of white Americans call their compatriots of a different skin color—are more often than not treated as second class citizens in the US.

Despite the airline’s claim that he was picked at random by a computer, Dao was most probably singled out from among the other passengers on that flight because of his Asian features.

In the US, there is an apparent resurgence of the perception that the white race is supreme over others.

Especially with Donald Trump at the White House.

For those looking for the best pistol in terms of reliability, ask the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Glock 17 9mm caliber pistol endured 20,000 rounds of continuous firing at the Special Action Force firing range on March 13 to 17, according to the PNP.

The test was conducted by the PNP and Department of Budget and Management’s procurement service technical working group.