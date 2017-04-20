UP community assails board of regents’ offer

The University of the Philippines community on Wednesday slammed the decision of the Board of Regents to offer an honorary doctor of laws degree to President Duterte.

In an indignation rally on the UP Diliman campus, students criticized the board’s decision, stressing that tradition should not be invoked in conferring such a high honor on Mr. Duterte.

The protesters said Mr. Duterte should be called to account for the thousands of deaths in his brutal war on drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Award declined

Mr. Duterte told reporters in Bohol province on Wednesday that he would decline the award.

Board of Regents chair Patricia Licuanan, who is also chair of the Commission on Higher Education, confirmed the board’s decision on Tuesday, saying it was in keeping with the university’s tradition of awarding honorary degrees to Presidents of the Philippines.

A summary of resolutions released by the office of the university secretary and the regents’ board said Sen. Francis Escudero, who sits on the board as chair of the Senate committee on education, arts and culture, moved for the award for Mr. Duterte.

Escudero on Wednesday denied it was he who moved for the award, but said he did not oppose the proposal.

Roberto Lara, UP and Board of Regents secretary, issued an erratum on Wednesday, saying Escudero did not move for the award to Mr. Duterte.

Lara apologized to Escudero for the error.

He, however, did not say who had proposed the honorary degree for Mr. Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drug killings

Student regent Raoul Manuel said he could not remember who the proponent was, but condemned the decision, saying honors should not be given to Mr. Duterte because of the killings of thousands of people in his war on drugs.

“The board fast-tracked the process and turned a blind eye to the violations and incompetencies of the Duterte administration,” Manuel said.

UP students, faculty and graduates turned to social media to oppose the award to Mr. Duterte. #DuterteNotWorthy and #NoDegreeForDuterte trended on social networking sites.

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, also a former UP College of Law faculty member, tweeted: “With all due respect, I do not think UP should confer an honorary degree on the President.”