Oplan Tokhang enforcer caught selling ‘shabu’ in gov’t vehicle

A barangay councilor in Makati City who was helping the police in its antidrug campaign was arrested on Tuesday after he sold “shabu” or methamphetamine hydrochloride to an undercover agent.

Virgilio Awit Jr., a kagawad of Barangay East Rembo, was even using a government vehicle (SLF 811) at the time he was apprehended by authorities, the police said.

Caught redhanded

The 51-year-old local official earlier sold P1,500 worth of shabu to a poseur-buyer. He was later flagged down on C5 Road in Barangay East Rembo by members of the Makati City Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU).

Insp. Jeson Vigilla, SDEU team leader, said three plastic sachets of shabu were recovered from Awit, together with the marked money.

The suspect will be charged with illegal possession and the sale of illegal drugs.

Awit had represented his barangays in the meetings of Makati’s Peace and Order Council, the city government said.

Vigilla added that the suspect had helped the police in its Oplan Tokhang operations, knocking on the houses of suspected drug pushers and users in Barangay East Rembo and convincing them to surrender.

Drug coddler

“But it was apparently a front to protect his status,” Vigilla said, adding that Awit also protected other drug suspects while selling drugs only through trusted referrals.

“Our operatives were able to get a referral. Considering that this is an elected official, we really checked the information and it was positive,” Vigilla told the Inquirer.

Laboratory results have confirmed that the sachets seized from Awit during the buy-bust operation contained shabu.

His cell phone was also turned over to the cybercrime unit for further examination.

Following Awit’s arrest, Mayor Abby Binay reiterated her administration’s zero-tolerance policy against illegal drugs and warned other barangay officials that the full force of the law would be applied to anyone caught breaking them.

“We urge citizens to be vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement authorities,” Binay said.