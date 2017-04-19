AFP welcomes P1-M bounty for each Abu in Bohol

The P1 million bounty for each member of the Abu Sayyaf still at large after the joint security operations in Bohol last week will hopefully encourage citizens to help expedite the bandits’ arrests.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer of the reward which he announced on Wednesday during his visit to Bohol.

Six members believed to be from the Abu Sayyaf were killed from the clash between the bandits and government forces in Inabanga town in Bohol last week. Three soldiers and a policeman were also killed.

“The offer of the President was a welcomed move and we thank the commander-in-chief for this. Hopefully, this will encourage informants and other concerned citizens to help expedite the arrests of these bandits,” AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said.

The military is still locating the remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf who have escaped the firefight.

Captain Jojo Mascarenas, civil military operations officer of the 302nd Brigade, said that based on their monitoring, the bandits have not left Bohol.

“Na-contain natin ‘yung area, kaya naghahanap sila ng paraan para makaalis sila dito but we will make sure na hindi sila makakalabas dito na hindi namin sila mahuhuli or hindi namin ma-neutralize,” he said.

(We have contained the area, that’s why they’re looking for ways to leave but we will make sure that they won’t exit until we’ve caught them or neutralized them.)

“At this point their goal is survival, ‘yung makalabas sila. There is no intention na mang-kidnap or mag-bombing; self-preservation, ‘yung makaalis sila dito sa Bohol. ‘Yung plano nilang mang-bomba, wala na po ‘yun sa priority nila,” he added.

(At this point their goal is survival, that they exit safely. There is no intention to kidnap or to bomb; it’s self-preservation, that they leave Bohol. Planning to bomb is not their priority.)

Military operations continue to hunt the bandits. They have also distributed flyers for citizens to help them locate the remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf in Bohol. JE